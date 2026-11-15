Imtiaz Ali reveals industry doubted 'Dhurandhar,' called it 'impractical'

Ali said, "People are citing Dhurandhar as an example of what is successful but look at the length of that film."

"Forgetting the fact that when Dhurandhar was conceived, and it was doing its run around those studios...people thought that this is the most impractical, a film with the least likelihood of success!"

He added, "But it broke all the rules."

"The language might change, but I feel it's a phase of introspection that the film industry is going through."