Odisha braces for 3rd cyclone in 3 weeks
What's the story
Odisha is preparing for its third cyclone in three weeks as a well-marked low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system could become a depression by Sunday and may develop into a cyclonic storm by November 16. It could further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the sea by November 18.
Weather forecast
Andhra Pradesh to witness extreme weather conditions
The IMD has warned that the cyclone's extensive cloud bands and strong winds will lead to extreme weather across several regions.
North Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on November 18 and 20, with very heavy rainfall on November 19.
The region may also experience thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-60km/h and gusting up to 70km/h on November 19.
Regional impact
Gangetic West Bengal may also experience heavy rainfall, gusty winds
Gangetic West Bengal is also likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall and gusty winds on November 19 and 20.
The Andaman & Nicobar Islands may see isolated heavy rainfall on November 15 and November 16, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds till November 17.
Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stressed the need for extreme vigilance even if the storm doesn't directly hit Odisha.
Safety measures
Fishermen warned to return by November 15
Fishermen have been advised to return by November 15 and not venture into certain regions until the system passes.
The IMD has also warned of squally weather along the south Odisha coast from November 17.
Meanwhile, Northern India is under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance which is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region on November 15.
Weather alert
Dense fog warning for Uttar Pradesh
The IMD has also issued a dense fog warning for Uttar Pradesh, predicting low visibility conditions in different regions.
In Delhi, a generally cloudy sky is expected on November 15 with possible light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is likely to be between 25°C and 27°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 16°C to 18°C.