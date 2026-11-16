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Home / News / Technology News / Microsoft adds nostalgic boot-up animations to celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary
Microsoft adds nostalgic boot-up animations to celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary
The new animations are unaltered versions of originals

Microsoft adds nostalgic boot-up animations to celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary

By Akash Pandey
Nov 16, 2026
11:33 am
What's the story

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Microsoft has introduced three new nostalgic boot-up animations for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. The update is part of a larger effort by the company to honor its long-standing gaming brand. The new animations are largely unaltered versions of the original boot-up videos from Microsoft's early days in gaming.

Animation details

Boot-up options and Microsoft's gaming legacy

The new boot-up options include the Original, which is a sci-fi-inspired intro from the first-generation Xbox console.

The other two are themed around Xbox 360, one replicating the 2005 start-up and the other from 2010.

These nostalgic additions are part of Microsoft's broader strategy to celebrate its gaming legacy and connect with long-time fans of the brand.

Anniversary publication

Microsoft launches 'Xbox 25th Anniversary Magazine'

Along with the new boot-up animations, Microsoft has also launched the "Xbox 25th Anniversary Magazine."

The publication details the company's journey over the last quarter-century in gaming and offers a glimpse into what lies ahead.

This move further highlights Microsoft's commitment to celebrating its history while looking forward to future innovations in gaming technology.

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Strategic vision

Microsoft's push for Project Helix amid tough year

Despite a tough year that included a new CEO, Asha Sharma, and thousands of layoffs, Microsoft is still pushing ahead with its Xbox brand.

The company has also teased Project Helix, which it describes as "a family of devices" that could redefine the future of Xbox.

These moves show Microsoft's determination to stay at the forefront of gaming technology even amid internal challenges.

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