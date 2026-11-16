China's retail sales growth hits weakest pace in months
What's the story
China's domestic demand showed signs of weakness in October, with retail sales growth slowing sharply and industrial output missing market expectations. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that retail sales, a key indicator of household consumption, rose just 0.4% year-on-year in October. This was a sharp decline from September's 1.1% growth and below the expected 0.8% increase predicted by economists polled by Reuters.
Industrial output
Industrial output misses market expectations
China's industrial sector also showed signs of slowing down in October.
Factory output grew by 4.8% year-on-year, down from September's 5.5% growth and below the expected 5.3% increase.
The country's investment figures were equally disappointing, with fixed-asset investment falling by 8.1% during January-October compared to the same period last year, a decline greater than the anticipated 7% drop predicted by economists polled by Reuters.
Recovery challenges
Uneven economic recovery
The latest data highlights the uneven nature of China's economic recovery.
While factories are producing more goods than a year earlier, weaker consumption and declining investment suggest a lack of strength in domestic economic activity.
China has been trying to boost household consumption and reduce reliance on external demand for growth. However, persistently weak retail sales indicate that these efforts have yet to yield a stronger recovery.
Policy implications
Weak domestic demand is a concern for policymakers
Weak domestic demand has emerged as a major concern for policymakers, especially amid an uncertain global economic environment.
The latest figures come after an October manufacturing survey showed China's official factory activity contracting for the third time in four months.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.3 from September's 50.1, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction and further underscoring the challenges facing China's economy.