China's retail sales growth hits weakest pace in months

China's industrial sector also showed signs of slowing down in October.

Factory output grew by 4.8% year-on-year, down from September's 5.5% growth and below the expected 5.3% increase.

The country's investment figures were equally disappointing, with fixed-asset investment falling by 8.1% during January-October compared to the same period last year, a decline greater than the anticipated 7% drop predicted by economists polled by Reuters.