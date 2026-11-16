US rebuts claims of Quad losing relevance under Trump

US Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson strongly rebutted a Politico report claiming that the alliance is failing.

"This is an utterly ridiculous take," Johnson said, adding that Secretary Marco Rubio has formally met with Quad foreign ministers five times in two years, including three times in six months.

"The Secretary's first official call in office was to the Quad. We have regular monthly Quad sherpa calls and meetings. And we are working to formalize a Quad Leaders Summit."