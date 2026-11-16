US rebuts claims of Quad losing relevance under Trump
What's the story
Ahead of the Quad leaders' summit in Manila, a senior United States official has dismissed reports that the alliance is weakening under the Trump administration. The informal partnership between Australia, India, Japan and the US is set to meet on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus. The summit will focus on enhancing cooperation in maritime security, emerging technologies and climate change, among other issues.
Official response
'Utterly ridiculous take'
US Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson strongly rebutted a Politico report claiming that the alliance is failing.
"This is an utterly ridiculous take," Johnson said, adding that Secretary Marco Rubio has formally met with Quad foreign ministers five times in two years, including three times in six months.
"The Secretary's first official call in office was to the Quad. We have regular monthly Quad sherpa calls and meetings. And we are working to formalize a Quad Leaders Summit."
Summit agenda
Manila summit to oppose unilateral attempts to change status quo
The upcoming Quad leaders' summit in Manila will also reaffirm commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region governed by the rule of law.
It will strongly oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Sea.
The meeting comes amid renewed China-Philippines hostilities over overlapping claims in the South China Sea.
Diplomatic engagement
Modi to attend ASEAN meetings in Manila
Indian PM Narendra Modi will travel to Manila for the ASEAN meetings and the East Asia Summit (EAS), scheduled from November 16 to 18.
The meeting could also lead to a conversation between Modi and Trump.
A meeting would be their first since the Republican Party's losses in the US midterm elections earlier this month and amid an unsigned India-US trade deal.
The last meeting of Quad leaders was chaired by then-US President Joe Biden on September 21, 2024.
Modi
ASEAN ties at heart of India's Act East Policy: PM
Before departing, PM Modi said India's relationship with ASEAN members was at the heart of its Act East Policy.
"Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into...dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations," he said, adding he was looking forward to working with fellow leaders to build "on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
He also said the East Asia Summit will provide an important platform to discuss regional and global challenges.