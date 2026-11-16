Why Tata Motors PV stock is down 9% today
What's the story
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's shares plummeted by nearly 9% on Monday. The fall came after the company reported a net loss of ₹5,531 crore for the September quarter. This was in stark contrast to a net profit of ₹76,170 crore in the same period last year. The loss was primarily due to exceptional items worth ₹6,738 crore during this quarter.
Market response
Motilal Oswal retains 'sell' rating, cuts TP to ₹240
In the wake of these results, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has retained its "sell" rating on Tata Motors PV.
It has also revised its earnings estimates for the stock and reduced its price target to ₹240, suggesting a potential downside of 16% from Friday's closing levels.
The firm cited multiple challenges facing Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), including continued VME cost pressures, commodity prices, and persistent softness in Chinese demand.
Analyst outlook
Citi and Nomura's stance on Tata Motors PV
Citi has also retained its "sell" rating on Tata Motors PV with a price target of ₹235. The firm noted that the results fell short of expectations for both India and JLR businesses.
It highlighted severe headwinds to demand and profitability for JLR but remained optimistic about strong PV volumes in India due to a robust product pipeline.
Meanwhile, Nomura kept its "neutral" rating on the stock with a price target of ₹287.
Financial review
September quarter topline growth at Tata Motors PV
For the September quarter, Tata Motors PV reported a 34% growth in its topline to ₹96,920 crore. However, this was lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹1 lakh crore.
The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹4,866 crore as opposed to an EBITDA loss of ₹1,404 crore in the previous year.
JLR's revenue guidance has been revised downwards to £25 billion from an earlier estimate of £26 billion.