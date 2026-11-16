Why Tata Motors PV stock is down 9% today

In the wake of these results, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has retained its "sell" rating on Tata Motors PV.

It has also revised its earnings estimates for the stock and reduced its price target to ₹240, suggesting a potential downside of 16% from Friday's closing levels.

The firm cited multiple challenges facing Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), including continued VME cost pressures, commodity prices, and persistent softness in Chinese demand.