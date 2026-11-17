Awami League, National Citizen Party supporters clash in London
What's the story
Tensions between supporters of the Awami League and National Citizen Party (NCP) erupted into violence in London's Romford on Monday night. The clash occurred after a civic reception for NCP chief Nahid Islam at Mayfair Hall. Reports from Dhaka Tribune and Prothom Alo suggest that four to five people were injured in the incident.
Event disruption
Awami League supporters threw eggs and water bottles
Eyewitnesses and organizers said that Awami League supporters threw eggs and water bottles at guests arriving for the reception.
The situation escalated into a physical altercation on a nearby street after the program ended.
London police had to intervene with baton charges to disperse the crowd and restore order, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Accusations made
UK government must investigate attack: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam avoided a direct confrontation with protesters, entering and exiting the venue through different entrances.
He later accused "fugitive and extremist Awami League activists" of attacking Bangladeshi expatriates and university students at the event.
In a Facebook statement, he condemned the attack as cowardly and called on the UK government to investigate.
Domestic unrest
Clash in London ahead of Hasina's return
The clash in London comes amid rising tensions in Bangladesh ahead of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's expected return by December, with alleged Awami League activists having resurfaced across the country.
On Sunday, alleged Awami League members gathered in Gopalganj district, Hasina's birthplace. They clashed with police and set fire to BNP-linked properties and party offices.