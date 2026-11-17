Nations League: Germany thrash Netherlands 5-0, secure quarter-final spot
What's the story
Team Germany has secured its spot in the Nations League quarter-finals after a stunning 5-0 victory over the Netherlands. The match, played in Berlin on Monday, was Germany's biggest win over their neighbors since a 7-0 thrashing in 1959. Florian Wirtz was the star of the show with two goals, while Brajan Gruda contributed a goal and two assists. Derry Scherhant and Nico Schlotterbeck also found the back of net as Jurgen Klopp's side delivered their most impressive performance yet under his leadership.
Coaching impact
Netherlands qualify for quarter-finals despite heavy defeat
The defeat against Germany was the first for the Netherlands since Xavi Hernandez took over as coach in August.
However, despite this loss, the Dutch have still managed to qualify for the quarter-finals by finishing second in their group.
Germany's fifth goal not only sealed their victory but also propelled them to the top spot in Group A2 of League A.
Match highlights
Scherhant opens the scoring for Germany
The match started with both teams creating good chances. However, it was Germany who broke the deadlock in the first half.
Scherhant hit a post after connecting with a cross from his Freiburg teammate Philipp Treu.
Nine minutes later, he made no mistake from the same position and curled a lovely effort across goal into the far corner.
Goal spree
Wirtz's brace and Schlotterbeck's goal seal dominant victory
After the break, Germany pushed for more goals and Wirtz delivered with a superb solo effort on the hour mark.
He lifted a shot in off the left post from the edge of the penalty area.
Schlotterbeck then headed in from Gruda's free-kick with 65 minutes gone, before Wirtz scored his second six minutes later after being set up by Gruda.
Match conclusion
Gruda caps off a superb team performance
Gruda completed the rout by tapping in a Scherhant shot that had rebounded off a post.
After the match, Wirtz expressed his desire for Germany to continue playing attacking football and scoring goals.
Klopp was also pleased with his team's performance, saying everyone would go home with a smile on their face and no one would be questioning the German national team for at least three or four months.
Stats
A look at the match stats
Germany had 17 attempts with nine shots on target. Netherlands managed just two shots on target from eight attempts.
The German team's pass accuracy was 88% compared to their opponent's 80%.
Jurgen Klopp's side team had a 52% ball possession in the contest.
As per Opta, the Netherlands were five goals behind in an international match for the first time since 1959, when they lost 7-0 to Germany.