Williamson revealed that Gill reached out to him before his New Zealand tour, just like he did before the England series last year.

The Indian captain wanted to prepare well ahead of the long series and arrived early in Auckland.

To help him get acclimatized to the conditions, Williamson arranged a few days of practice for Gill, and Gill arrived early with Gurnoor Brar.

"He constantly wants to improve, so it's no surprise that his career is on an upward curve. As I said, his hunger and appetite to constantly improve set him apart," he said.