Here's how Williamson assisted Shubman Gill ahead of NZ tour
What's the story
New Zealand batting legend Kane Williamson has praised Indian captain Shubman Gill for his relentless pursuit of improvement. In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Williamson spoke about his close relationship with Gill and how they often discuss batting techniques. He said that their bond dates back to their time together at Gujarat Titans and that he admires Gill's dedication to growing as a player.
Preparation assistance
Gill reached out to Williamson before the New Zealand tour
Williamson revealed that Gill reached out to him before his New Zealand tour, just like he did before the England series last year.
The Indian captain wanted to prepare well ahead of the long series and arrived early in Auckland.
To help him get acclimatized to the conditions, Williamson arranged a few days of practice for Gill, and Gill arrived early with Gurnoor Brar.
"He constantly wants to improve, so it's no surprise that his career is on an upward curve. As I said, his hunger and appetite to constantly improve set him apart," he said.
Performance expectations
Gill will enjoy batting in New Zealand, says Williamson
Williamson expressed his excitement to see Gill bat in New Zealand's challenging conditions.
The two-Test series gets underway on November 19.
He called him a world-class batsman and said he is sure Gill will enjoy batting there.
Williamson acknowledged that the conditions are tough for any visiting team, but was confident that Gill would rise to the occasion when the series begins.
"He is a world-class batter, and I am sure he will enjoy batting here. The conditions are challenging for any visiting team, but I am sure he will be up for the task when the series gets underway."
Advice for players
On Wellington's crosswinds
Williamson acknowledged the challenge of Wellington's crosswinds for both bowlers and batters.
He advised players from both teams to maintain their balance, especially during spells of crosswinds.
Williamson said that if a batter remains balanced at the crease, they should be fine even in challenging conditions like these.
"You need to factor in which way the wind is blowing because if it's against the bowler, deliveries from one end can come slower than from the other. And batters from both teams will face that challenge."
Series balance
Batters will also have their say in the series: Williamson
Williamson said that both teams have strong bowling attacks, but this series will also be about how well the batters perform.
He predicted similar conditions across venues with good bounce, carry, and movement for bowlers. However, he also expected periods when surfaces would ease out.
"There will be that initial help for the bowlers, as there always has been, but both teams also have enough quality in their batting groups," asserted the veteran.