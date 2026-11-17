'She's now a friend': Rahul Gandhi's reply on girlfriend question
What's the story
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, shared a personal anecdote at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love on Monday. He recalled taking his then girlfriend, whom he now calls a "friend," to the Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge, where his parents first met. "There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents," he said, recalling how staff recognized who he was talking about when he mentioned his parents.
Restaurant visit
'Oh, I know them'
"Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'you know, let's go to Varsity Restaurant...So we went there."
"I still remember the yellow door. And the gentleman standing there said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two.' And he said, 'Go and sit down.' I sat down, looked at the menu, and said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant. ' And he...looked at me and said, 'Oh, I know them'," the LoP narrated.
Twitter Post
'She's a friend now'
#WATCH | Delhi | When asked about the mention of his 'girlfriend' in his speech at the launch of his mother and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "She is a friend of mine" https://t.co/QLFPnkG5wY pic.twitter.com/NJlxizWXvy— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
Family bond
Rahul on his parents' bond
He then asked what was good on the menu, to which the waiter replied, "chicken chasseur," which he said turned out to be a bad idea.
"If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant. But never eat the chicken chasseur - the food is horror," he joked.
Rahul also spoke about the deep bond between his parents and how it shaped his childhood.
He recalled seeing them sit together at meals, with Sonia sitting on Rajiv's lap.
Memoir insights
'Papa would be proud of you': Rahul to Sonia
This changed after his grandmother and father were assassinated.
"When my father disappeared, she began another journey," Rahul said of Sonia's transformation.
He also spoke about his mother's resilience, revealing that she had survived cancer four times.
Rahul said he had never seen her scared or backing down from challenges.
He ended his tribute by saying how proud Rajiv would be of her.
"Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you."