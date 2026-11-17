"Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'you know, let's go to Varsity Restaurant...So we went there."

"I still remember the yellow door. And the gentleman standing there said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two.' And he said, 'Go and sit down.' I sat down, looked at the menu, and said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant. ' And he...looked at me and said, 'Oh, I know them'," the LoP narrated.