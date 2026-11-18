Japan's most powerful supercomputer hit by cyberattack
What's the story
Japan's RIKEN Center for Computational Science has taken its Fugaku supercomputer offline after a major security breach. The attack happened between November 10 and 13, when an unauthorized party exploited the public dashboard of Fugaku to gain access to multiple internal servers. The exact method of access is still unknown, but the intruder used some access keys in attempts to connect to other systems.
Data breach
User data and research files compromised in the breach
The RIKEN Center's investigation confirmed that the intruder accessed some servers to plant malware targeting user data.
This breach has compromised a range of information, including names, email addresses, and user IDs of 4,222 Fugaku users as well as names and email addresses of 375 Rikyu users.
SSH private keys and access keys stored on users' computers were also accessed along with research data files stored on them.
Remediation efforts
Fugaku taken offline, user login keys disabled
In response to the incident, RIKEN took Fugaku offline on November 14, disabled users' login keys, and asked them to revoke and replace any credentials stored on the supercomputer.
The organization has said that operations will only resume once it is certain that it's safe to do so.
The remediation effort includes fixing the exploited software vulnerability, rebuilding compromised servers, reviewing network configuration, and implementing advanced AI-driven security measures.
User advisory
RIKEN advises users to revoke credentials stored on Fugaku
RIKEN has advised users to revoke any SSH keys and other credentials stored on Fugaku, and be wary of suspicious emails impersonating the organization.
A spokesperson from RIKEN told BleepingComputer that they don't have more details about the incident at this time but will publish updates as new findings emerge from the investigation.