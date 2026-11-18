During a press conference on Tuesday, HJS state organizer Sunil Ghanwat alleged that Ramayana "promotes communist agenda."

The organization accused the Central Board of Film Certification of ignoring Hindu sentiments while respecting those of other communities.

"At a time when the country has a PM who is a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a government that regards Shri Ram as an ideal, it's unfortunate that history is being distorted through such creative works," added Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Abhay Vartak.