'Promotes communist agenda': Hindu body calls for 'Ramayana' boycott
What's the story
The recently released film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has sparked controversy over its portrayal of certain scenes. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has objected to these sequences, alleging that they distort Maharshi Valmiki's original version of the epic. The organization also urged Hindus to boycott the film.
Allegations
CBFC ignored Hindu sentiments, says HJS
During a press conference on Tuesday, HJS state organizer Sunil Ghanwat alleged that Ramayana "promotes communist agenda."
The organization accused the Central Board of Film Certification of ignoring Hindu sentiments while respecting those of other communities.
"At a time when the country has a PM who is a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a government that regards Shri Ram as an ideal, it's unfortunate that history is being distorted through such creative works," added Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Abhay Vartak.
Specific objections
Specific scenes that HJS objected to
The HJS has raised specific objections, per the Free Press Journal, to scenes in the film where Ravana is shown as a benefactor who gifted gold houses to the poor.
They also objected to Lord Ram and Lakshman fleeing from Ravana's army and Sita fighting demons.
The organization also took issue with a scene where Ravana kills Shurpanakha's husband, Vidyutjiva, for allegedly harassing a maid.
Director's defense
Tiwari defended controversial scenes earlier
Earlier, Tiwari defended the controversial scene of Sita fighting demons, saying it is based on other versions of the Ramayana.
The makers have clearly stated the movie takes inspiration from various interpretations and translations of the epic.
Meanwhile, Ramayana is running in theaters right now.