Meta spins off Instagram DMs into a separate app
What's the story
Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new standalone messaging app called "Direct." The company is currently testing the app in Turkey and Thailand on both iOS and Android platforms. As the name suggests, Direct will offer users a dedicated space for their direct messages (DMs), without the additional features of Instagram.
App features
How to create an account on Direct
The Direct app comes with a user interface similar to Instagram's DM tab but with added functionalities. These include options to customize chats and share different types of media.
The app also allows users to sync their Instagram chats across both platforms if they log in with the same account.
You can also create an account using your email or phone number.
Feature highlights
Unique features of Direct app
The Direct app offers a range of unique features, including 'Draw' for sketching within chat threads, 'Notes' for quick updates from friends at the top of your inbox, and custom stickers to express yourself.
You can also add voice effects like crowd laughter or underwater sounds to your replies and personalize chat backgrounds with custom visual themes.
Safety measures
Age restriction for Direct app
Meta has set an age restriction of 13 years or older to use the Direct app.
Teen users who log in with their Instagram account will have the same messaging protections and restrictions as their Teen Account on Direct.