Mary Peltola flips Alaska seat, giving Democrats 56 Senate seats
What's the story
Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan in the race for Alaska's Senate seat. The result was announced two weeks after the midterm elections, which saw Donald Trump's party lose ground nationwide. This makes Peltola the first Democrat to be elected to the Senate from Alaska since 2008. She is also one of the first two Native American women to serve in the US Senate alongside Minnesota senator-elect Peggy Flanagan.
Political shift
Peltola's campaign focused on local issues
Peltola's win is a major political shift for Alaska, which is traditionally a Republican stronghold.
She had previously lost to Republican Nick Begich in 2024 after winning a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young in 2022.
Her campaign focused on local issues like oil production and bycatch problems affecting salmon runs, resonating with voters frustrated by rising costs due to Trump's tariffs and actions against Iran.
Campaign message
Personal connection to Alaska
During the campaign, Peltola adopted the slogan "fish, family, freedom" to emphasize how she will advocate for the state's unique interests in Washington, DC.
Peltola said there "is no greater honor than having Alaskans' support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs and put Alaska first."
The Alaska race was the last US Senate contest to be resolved in this year's midterm elections.
Majority expansion
Democrats expand their Senate majority
With the last victory, Democrats flipped nine Senate seats, the most since 1958.
Republicans had entered the midterms with a 53-47 majority, but Democrats have now emerged with a 56-44 margin.
The party had also won key races in conservative states such as South Carolina, Texas, Kansas, and Mississippi.
President Trump and Vice President JD Vance had made separate trips to the state before the election in support of the incumbent.