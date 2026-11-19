The proposed flat fee of ₹5 could significantly cut down the cost of payment processing for businesses using UPI for regular supplier, distributor, and retailer settlements.

A percentage-based fee structure would have resulted in higher charges for these transactions as compared to a flat rate.

For instance, a 0.4% charge on a ₹20,000 transaction would amount to ₹80. However, under the proposed B2B structure, both transactions would attract a flat ₹5 fee.