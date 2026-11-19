B2B UPI payments may attract flat ₹5 fee: Report
What's the story
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is considering a flat fee of ₹5 for business-to-business (B2B) transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as per a CNBC-TV18 report. The proposed charge, which has reportedly been approved by the NPCI UPI and Services Steering Committee, is aimed at covering payments between businesses such as distributors and retailers. It would also apply to merchant payments made through B2B platforms and marketplaces.
Cost reduction
Proposed flat fee could be lower than percentage-based charge
The proposed flat fee of ₹5 could significantly cut down the cost of payment processing for businesses using UPI for regular supplier, distributor, and retailer settlements.
A percentage-based fee structure would have resulted in higher charges for these transactions as compared to a flat rate.
For instance, a 0.4% charge on a ₹20,000 transaction would amount to ₹80. However, under the proposed B2B structure, both transactions would attract a flat ₹5 fee.
Cost concerns
Industry concerns over B2B transaction fees
The proposed flat fee comes amid concerns raised by industry bodies over the cost of digital transactions.
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) had written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging that merchant-to-merchant payments be kept outside the MDR framework.
The federation highlighted the potential financial burden on distributors and retailers who rely on UPI for business transactions.
Framework details
What is Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)?
The Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is a fee charged for processing a digital payment. It is usually borne by the merchant and shared across the payment ecosystem, including banks and payment service providers.
NPCI's revised framework, announced in September, introduced a 0.4% MDR for eligible UPI person-to-merchant transactions above ₹2,000 with a cap of ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above.
However, it did not provide a distinct rate for merchant-to-merchant transactions until now, with this new proposal.