Google's AI Mode gets temporary chats for private conversations
What's the story
Google has announced the addition of a new feature in its search engine's AI Mode, bringing "temporary threads" into the mix. The company said that conversations in this mode won't show up later in your search history or recommendations. This is similar to the incognito mode already available for regular searches, but specifically tailored for users who want their AI-driven interactions to remain private.
Feature details
How to start a temporary thread in AI mode
The temporary threads feature in Google Search's AI Mode is designed to provide users with a more private experience.
The company says you won't have to change any settings to use this new option.
Instead, all you need to do is click on the temporary threads icon at the top right corner of AI Mode and start a temporary chat.
This works just like how it does in the standalone Gemini chatbot.
User advantages
Why you might want to use this feature
The temporary threads feature could come in handy when you want to explore a specific topic deeper but don't want that conversation to be saved in your search history because of its personal nature.
Once you start a temporary thread, the session is decoupled from your account.
This means the AI's responses won't be based on previous preferences or influence future personalization.
Information
The feature is rolling out globally
Google has confirmed that the option to start temporary chats in AI Mode is being rolled out globally on both desktop and mobile platforms. The feature will be available in all supported languages, making it easier for users worldwide to enjoy more private search experience.