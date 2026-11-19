GTA 6's character-switching mechanic from GTA V has been reimagined to fit the narrative of a couple working together.

This new dynamic posed challenges as Nelson wondered if they could make a relationship work in the game.

The team drew inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2, which allowed players to interact with NPCs and perform small actions like drinking coffee or playing cards.

Nelson said that when they added the hand-holding feature, it was a "really profound thing."