GTA 6 brings romance and realism beyond its criminal world
What's the story
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), the latest installment in Rockstar Games' iconic series, is not just the biggest game yet. It's also a romantic tale of two thieves who fall in love while stealing a car. The game's producer Rob Nelson said, "It's a risk," adding that it represents a major departure for Grand Theft Auto. Players can still opt for traditional gameplay or engage with this new narrative element.
Game development
'GTA 6' is set in Leonida, fictional representation of Florida
The development of GTA 6 was driven by its setting, Leonida, a fictional representation of Florida. The team visited real-life locations to capture the essence of the place for their game world.
They wanted to create a story that would take players through these diverse locations, using characters who start as small-time criminals and work their way up in the criminal underworld.
Relationship focus
The game reimagines character-switching mechanic from 'GTA V'
GTA 6's character-switching mechanic from GTA V has been reimagined to fit the narrative of a couple working together.
This new dynamic posed challenges as Nelson wondered if they could make a relationship work in the game.
The team drew inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2, which allowed players to interact with NPCs and perform small actions like drinking coffee or playing cards.
Nelson said that when they added the hand-holding feature, it was a "really profound thing."
Design challenges
The team had to let go of some things
While the team was detail-oriented, they had to let go of certain elements when realism interfered with gameplay.
Nelson said, "Maybe you don't have to carry around antifreeze in your trunk so that if your engine starts smoking, you can top it up."
He also emphasized the importance of making players feel like they are part of this world through small interactions like eating food or walking down the street with a beer and cigarette.