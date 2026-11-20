Why Prince William-Kate Middleton's India trip was 'particularly special'
What's the story
Prince William and Kate Middleton's recent trip to India was "particularly special," according to Ian Patrick, the Prince of Wales's private secretary. The royal couple visited Mumbai and Delhi over three days, marking their first joint international duty since Middleton's cancer treatment. The visit centered around the Earthshot Prize, which was hosted in Mumbai.
Royal teamwork
'They are very much a team'
Patrick revealed that the Princess was proud of her husband's accomplishments with Earthshot.
"The prince has really enjoyed having the princess alongside him for Earthshot," he said.
"She's enormously proud of what he's achieved, and it has been particularly special for them to experience this moment together."
"They are very much a team."
The couple also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss UK-India partnerships during their visit.
Diplomatic meeting
'They leave with very happy memories'
PM Modi praised the Earthshot Prize for highlighting Indian innovation in tackling global environmental issues.
He even changed his schedule to meet the royals after returning from a summit in the Philippines.
Patrick said, "It's been wonderful for them to return together after ten years. They were incredibly inspired by the people they met."
"They leave with very happy memories and a real enthusiasm for building on the connections they've made with the next generation."
Youth engagement
Earthshot Prize awards ceremony focused on young people
The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony also focused on young people and their potential.
This year, 15,000 Indian schools participated in the Children's Earthshot Awards by creating local environmental solutions.
Prince William emphasized this in his speech: "We cannot look into the eyes of the next generation and tell them that we knew what was happening...and yet we did not do everything in our power to change it."