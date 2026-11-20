Congress appoints 81 national secretaries in major organizational reshuffle
What's the story
The Indian National Congress has appointed 81 national secretaries in a major organizational reshuffle. Of the new appointees, 43 are first-timers, while two dozen incumbents have been replaced. Reportedly, half of the newly appointed national secretaries belong to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The changes, approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, take effect immediately, according to a statement by General Secretary KC Venugopal.
Appointment details
Social representation in appointments
Among the 81 appointees, 29 belong to the general category, 20 to OBC, five to Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 11 to SC, and five to ST.
The list also includes 12 women secretaries, which is about 15% of the total appointments.
The average age of these national secretaries is 49 years, with two-thirds being under the age of 50.
Selection process
Selection process led by Rahul Gandhi
The influence of Rahul Gandhi's "social justice" formula is evident in these appointments, with nearly two-thirds of the secretaries coming from SC, ST, OBC/EBC, or minority backgrounds.
The exercise followed a review in September, when Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal reportedly met 64 AICC secretaries in groups, with each interaction lasting around 30 minutes.
Gandhi asked them about their work, challenges faced and the time they spent in their assigned states.
Retained and new
Key leaders retained in the reshuffle
Among the list, Dr. Vineet Punia and Ruchira Chaturvedi have been retained as secretaries for communications, publicity, media, social media and digital media.
Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi continue to work in the Congress president's office.
In Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Dutt, Varun Chaudhary, Kunal Chaudhary, Jagdish Chander Jangid, Abdul Hannan, and Sanjeev Ary continue their responsibilities, while Vishwa Vijay Singh, Porlak Kharte, Dr. Palak Verma, and Manoj Bagri have been appointed as secretaries for Rajasthan.
Resignations
25 leaders shown the door
The reshuffle also saw the exit of 25 leaders from their responsibilities. These include Amba Prasad, B M Sandeep, Sanjana Jatav, Roji M John, T N Prathapan, and Chetan Chauhan, among others.
The reshuffle comes days after the Congress constituted screening committees for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.