Ubisoft cuts more jobs while expanding AI gaming push
What's the story
Ubisoft has announced plans to lay off 166 employees from its Montreal and Quebec City studios. The layoffs mainly affect production and support roles linked to canceled or reworked projects. The decision comes after a series of job cuts earlier this year in January, which were initially described by the company as "final."
Workforce impact
Ubisoft's workforce has shrunk by some 1,100 employees between April-September
Since January, Ubisoft has shut down several studios and downsized others. The company's workforce has shrunk by some 1,100 employees between April and September.
The latest round of layoffs also affects some workers at Vantage Studios, a Tencent-backed company that works on franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.
AI venture
Ubisoft forms new AI-focused subsidiary
Amid the layoffs, Ubisoft has announced the formation of a new subsidiary, Motherbrain, dedicated to "AI for gameplay innovation."
The team behind this new venture had previously worked on Teammates, Ubisoft's "first playable generative AI experience."
Industry shifts
Firaxis studio to cut about third of its workforce
Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive's Firaxis studio, known for titles like Civilization and XCOM, has announced plans to lay off about a third of its workforce.
The announcement comes just as Grand Theft Auto VI launches.
Despite the game's preorders reaching "unprecedented levels" and analysts predicting nearly $2 billion in first-day sales alone, concerns about job security remain prevalent within the industry.
Job fears
Job security concerns in gaming industry
Rockstar North programmer Nestor Uriarte expressed his concerns about job security in an op-ed for The Guardian.
He wrote, "It says a lot about the industry that even my colleagues and I, working on the biggest game of all time, are worried about getting laid off."
The statement highlights the uncertainty that even successful projects can bring to employment stability in the gaming industry.