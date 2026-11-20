Anthropic IPO mints thousands of millionaires
What's the story
Anthropic debuted on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT, opening at $111.50 per share. The opening print represents a 34.3% premium over its $83 IPO price, marking the largest public listing in Wall Street history. The landmark debut generated substantial wealth not only for the company's co-founders and early investors, but also for thousands of its employees.
Wealth distribution
Average employee worth over $40 million
According to SEC filings and investor estimates, the average Anthropic employee could be worth over $40 million after today's IPO.
More than 400 employees are likely to be worth over $100 million each.
Founded just five years ago, Anthropic has grown to employ 5,300 people. The AI company has generated 1.77 billion options for its employees at a strike price of $2.91 per share and paid out over one billion restricted stock units.
Charity focus
Surge in charitable giving expected
Anthropic's culture of effective altruism and its employee share-donation program are expected to lead to a surge in charitable giving.
Employees hired before May 17, 2024, can pledge up to 50% of their vested shares for a three-to-one company match. Those hired after that date can pledge up to 25% for a one-to-one match.
The company's seven co-founders have also pledged 80% of their wealth to charity.