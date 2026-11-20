According to SEC filings and investor estimates, the average Anthropic employee could be worth over $40 million after today's IPO.

More than 400 employees are likely to be worth over $100 million each.

Founded just five years ago, Anthropic has grown to employ 5,300 people. The AI company has generated 1.77 billion options for its employees at a strike price of $2.91 per share and paid out over one billion restricted stock units.