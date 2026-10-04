Anish Bhagat evicted from 'Rise And Fall 2'
What's the story
The first week of Virender Sehwag's Rise and Fall 2 ended with a shocking elimination on Sunday. Content creator Anish Bhagat was voted out by his fellow contestants. The decision came after an intense voting process where Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, and Irina Rudakov voted against Kajal Raghwani. On the other hand, Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Raj Grover, and Tej Pratap Yadav voted against Bhagat.
Elimination details
Four contestants were initially in the bottom
In the elimination process of Rise and Fall 2, four contestants were initially in the bottom: Manish Kasyap, Bhagat, Kaira Anu, and Raghwani.
Kasyap and Anu received the most audience votes and were saved from elimination.
This left Bhagat and Raghwani as the final two contestants whose fate was decided by their fellow contestants, leading to Bhagat's eviction.
Post-elimination remarks
Bhagat was disappointed over his eviction
After his eviction, Bhagat expressed disappointment over not being able to contribute more to the show.
He also took a dig at his fellow contestants for often missing the point in their discussions.
One of the most controversial moments of his stint was reportedly an argument with Kasyap over comments on his sexual orientation.
Bhagat had entered Rise and Fall 2 as a representative of the LGBTQ community.
LGBTQ representation
Wanted to change narrative around gay contestants on reality shows
Speaking about his participation in Rise and Fall 2, Bhagat had earlier said that he was disappointed with the portrayal of gay contestants on reality shows.
He had wished for a "decent gay guy who can represent the community, is well-read, and can actually inspire people" to be chosen for such shows.
The show streams on Amazon Prime Video.