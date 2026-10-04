Anish Bhagat evicted from 'Rise And Fall 2'

In the elimination process of Rise and Fall 2, four contestants were initially in the bottom: Manish Kasyap, Bhagat, Kaira Anu, and Raghwani.

Kasyap and Anu received the most audience votes and were saved from elimination.

This left Bhagat and Raghwani as the final two contestants whose fate was decided by their fellow contestants, leading to Bhagat's eviction.