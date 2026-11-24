Nothing brings AI recording and transcription to wireless earbuds
What's the story
Nothing's upcoming innovation, the Ear Note, is a pair of earbuds and a microphone-equipped charging case that can record and transcribe conversations. The recordings, transcriptions, and AI-generated summaries can be managed through a connected app. The company's CEO Carl Pei demonstrated the new device to Bloomberg but did not reveal its price yet.
Product features
Ear Note to allow interactions with different AI agents
Pei described the Ear Note as "the first of many products building a hardware context layer for AI."
He emphasized that instead of introducing a new product, they have made something people already use and trust more intelligent.
The earbuds will allow interactions with different AI agents, including Nothing's own basic voice-control system for two-way conversations.
Recording features
Ear Note comes with 'Talk' button for recording
The Ear Note comes with a "Talk" button on the case for users to record themselves. This feature was also seen in Nothing's previous model, the Ear 3, which had recording capabilities too.
The company has also been rumored to be working on an AI smartwatch and smart glasses, but those plans seem to be delayed for now.
However, Nothing is expected to follow a more aggressive smartphone release schedule next year than it did in 2026.
Market landscape
Other companies have also introduced AI earbuds
The Ear Note will support interactions with various AI agents, including a basic voice-control system developed by Nothing. This would let users engage in back-and-forth conversations.
The move to integrate AI into wireless earbuds isn't new, as other companies like Plaud have also announced similar products such as the Plaud One AI earbuds for meeting transcriptions and task delegation to an AI agent.