Shashi Tharoor backs PM Modi's criticism of corporates
What's the story
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of corporate leaders for not passing on benefits from reduced corporate taxes to employees. Modi earlier slammed industry leaders for not increasing salaries or increasing hiring. "The corporates may have their own defense of it, but his argument...is that the government has lowered taxes to encourage companies to invest more, create more jobs, and raise salaries, and the companies have not kept their share of the bargain," Tharoor said.
Employment concerns
Tharoor calls for better ease of doing business
Tharoor also highlighted the challenges job seekers face, especially fresh graduates. He cited reports of an IIT graduate not getting placed as evidence of a grim employment environment.
The Congress MP called for simpler regulations and better ease of doing business, alleging that corruption has worsened under the current government.
"They (government) could certainly be simplifying regulations; ease of doing business is not a reality. And I'm sorry to say that corruption...is much worse than it's ever been," he said.
Corruption
Tharoor takes jibe at government
However, Tharoor did not refrain from taking a shot at the PM. Alluding to the government's anti-corruption slogan, Tharoor said, "And this is something which, honestly, the Prime Minister had famously said: 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga. (I'll neither take nor allow anyone to take),' And now we realize he only meant beef."
PM's address
PM Modi slams industry leaders
Modi was addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) annual general meeting, where he criticized industry leaders for not translating tax benefits into higher salaries or more jobs.
He recalled reducing the basic corporate tax rate from 30% in 2014 to 22%, but asked if companies increased salaries or expanded their workforce.
Reform suggestions
Suggest reforms, we will consider them: PM to industry leaders
PM Modi also urged industry leaders to suggest further reforms, assuring them that the government was open to considering their proposals.
He invoked Mahatma Gandhi's message of swadeshi and self-reliance, asking why industry leaders still needed reminders about promoting indigenous products.
The Prime Minister also warned businesses against taking India's large domestic market for granted and emphasized focusing on product quality and international standards.