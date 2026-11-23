Tharoor also highlighted the challenges job seekers face, especially fresh graduates. He cited reports of an IIT graduate not getting placed as evidence of a grim employment environment.

The Congress MP called for simpler regulations and better ease of doing business, alleging that corruption has worsened under the current government.

"They (government) could certainly be simplifying regulations; ease of doing business is not a reality. And I'm sorry to say that corruption...is much worse than it's ever been," he said.