'Love & War' to feature Sunidhi's 'Love Me Like Dog'
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, will feature a song titled Love Me Like A Dog. The track is sung by ace singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Variety India has learned that it will be one of the most important songs on the album. However, it remains unclear if it will be the first song released as part of the film's promotional campaign.
Promotional approach
What is Bhansali's promotional strategy?
Bhansali is reportedly planning to release a song from Love & War before the trailer.
This strategy has also been used in his previous successful projects, Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
However, it is still unclear which song will be released first this time.
Playback artist
Details about Chauhan's song remain undisclosed
Chauhan's involvement in Love & War raises excitement, but details about the composition, lyrics, or musical style of Love Me Like A Dog remain undisclosed.
It is also unknown which characters or sequences the song will be associated with in the movie.
Musical legacy
Music integral to SLB's storytelling
Music has been an integral part of Bhansali's filmmaking, with songs driving the narrative in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Meanwhile, Love & War marks Bhansali's reunion with Kapoor after Saawariya and with Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi.
It is Bhansali's first movie with Kaushal.
The project is written, directed, and produced by Bhansali and will be released in theaters on January 21, 2027.