Volkswagen's new one-off concept is a track-focused EV
What's the story
Volkswagen has unveiled a concept car, the ID.Polo GTI Clubsport, which is an electrifying addition to its performance lineup. The two-door model packs a more powerful electric motor than the standard ID.Polo GTI. It produces an impressive 362hp and features an aggressive front splitter, rear wing, and diffuser. This one-off concept won't go into production but will be showcased at the Essen Motor Show in Germany next week.
Electric evolution
The concept can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds
The ID.Polo GTI Clubsport concept is a sneak peek into the potential of an electric ID.Polo GTI.
The standard model, which isn't available in the US, can go from 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds with its 223hp front-mounted electric motor.
The Clubsport concept takes this up a notch by promising a sprint time of just 4.7 seconds with launch control and a more powerful APP550 electric motor.
Performance upgrades
The car comes equipped with the APP550 electric motor
The APP550 electric motor, usually used to power the rear wheels of bigger models like ID.Tiguan and ID.7, delivers 362hp to the front wheels.
It also nearly doubles the standard electric GTI's torque output from 213Nm to 551Nm.
The concept vehicle also features an electronically controlled front differential lock, a performance-oriented adaptive suspension system, and ceramic brakes with a one-box brake setup for better handling and traction on track days.
Aesthetic appeal
The concept has a stripped-down racing cabin
The ID.Polo GTI Clubsport concept comes with a wide body, large front splitter, rear diffuser, and a high-mounted carbon-fiber rear wing.
These elements are meant to improve downforce and stability at high speeds.
The cabin is stripped down for racing purposes with two Recaro bucket seats with red five-point harnesses replacing the standard five-seater layout.
A Tornado Red roll cage takes the place of rear seats while the standard infotainment system has also been removed for a distraction-free driving experience.