The ID.Polo GTI Clubsport concept is a sneak peek into the potential of an electric ID.Polo GTI.

The standard model, which isn't available in the US, can go from 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds with its 223hp front-mounted electric motor.

The Clubsport concept takes this up a notch by promising a sprint time of just 4.7 seconds with launch control and a more powerful APP550 electric motor.