The Rabbit Edition sports a unique Dark Moss Green Metallic paint job, borrowed from Europe's Golf GTI Edition 50.

It also features an all-black treatment with black grille, headlights (normally red), wheels, mirror caps, and roof.

The only chrome element is the rear Rabbit badge, which pays homage to the original model.

Inside, it gets upholstery inspired by the Golf GTI Clubsport for a more premium feel.