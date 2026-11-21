Limited-run Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit is tribute to hot hatchbacks
What's the story
Volkswagen has unveiled a limited-production Rabbit Edition for its 2027 Golf GTI lineup. The special edition will sit between the S and SE trims in terms of pricing and features. It comes with DCC adaptive dampers, 19-inch wheels, and summer tires as part of its performance upgrades. The Rabbit Edition will be exclusive to the US market when it launches in Q2 2027.
Tribute
Homage to original Mk 1 Volkswagen Rabbit
The Rabbit Edition pays homage to the original Mk 1 Volkswagen Rabbit, a model that introduced the hot-hatch segment in America. The special edition is being launched as midyear update for the GTI lineup and features performance upgrades usually reserved for higher trims like Autobahn.
Design details
The car features unique Dark Moss Green Metallic paint
The Rabbit Edition sports a unique Dark Moss Green Metallic paint job, borrowed from Europe's Golf GTI Edition 50.
It also features an all-black treatment with black grille, headlights (normally red), wheels, mirror caps, and roof.
The only chrome element is the rear Rabbit badge, which pays homage to the original model.
Inside, it gets upholstery inspired by the Golf GTI Clubsport for a more premium feel.
Engine specs
It is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine
The Rabbit Edition is powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the same as the standard US-market Golf GTI, which produces 241hp and comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Volkswagen has not revealed any extra power for this special edition but its unique styling and upgraded chassis equipment from higher-end versions make it stand out.
Production of combustion-powered Golf will shift to Puebla, Mexico, in 2027 as part of VW's transition toward EVs.
Market debut
Pricing and availability
The Rabbit Edition is set to go on sale in the US in Q2 2027, with pricing yet to be announced.
However, it is expected to be priced between $36,230 (base model) and $40,420 (higher trim).
Before its official launch, you can catch a glimpse of this special edition at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show until November 29.