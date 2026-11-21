The source added, "It is now expected to drop either in December 2026 or January 2027."

They also revealed, "Bayaan has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate, which means that the film is not restricted to adult audiences."

Apart from starring in Bayaan, Qureshi is also an executive producer.

The film is directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra and produced by Shiladitya Bora's Platoon One Films.

In September 2025, it was screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).