Huma Qureshi's 'Bayaan' to debut straight on OTT
What's the story
Huma Qureshi, who has had a big 2026 with films like Baby Do Die Do and Toxic, will soon be seen in her next film Bayaan. The movie is set for a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5, reported Bollywood Hungama. A trade source said, "(ZEE5) were impressed with the film's subject, realism and performances and felt that the film has immense potential to appeal to a wide section of the audience."
Release details
'Bayaan' gets U/A 16+ rating
The source added, "It is now expected to drop either in December 2026 or January 2027."
They also revealed, "Bayaan has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate, which means that the film is not restricted to adult audiences."
Apart from starring in Bayaan, Qureshi is also an executive producer.
The film is directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra and produced by Shiladitya Bora's Platoon One Films.
In September 2025, it was screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Film synopsis
This is what 'Bayaan' is about
In Bayaan, Qureshi plays a rookie police officer in Rajasthan who investigates a case against a cult leader accused of raping several girls at his ashram.
The godman has immense power and influence over the police and politicians.
The film's plot revolves around how the police officer fights against all odds to get a bayaan (testimony) that can put the cult leader behind bars.
Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Vibhore Mayank, Swati Das, and Sampa Mandal also star in the film.