We might have a solution for data center energy woes
What's the story
A new form of geothermal energy, super-hot rock, is gaining traction as a potential solution for powering the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The technology builds on traditional geothermal methods by utilizing advanced drilling techniques adapted from the oil and gas industry. The US has an estimated 57 terawatts of generating capacity, more than enough to power the next wave of AI data centers.
Technology breakthrough
What is super-hot rock geothermal energy?
Super-hot rock geothermal energy works by exploiting the behavior of water at extreme depths.
As it nears Earth's superheated core, temperature and pressure increase dramatically.
This causes ordinary water to transform into a supercritical fluid, capable of carrying enormous amounts of energy.
A single super-hot rock well could generate 15 megawatts of electricity or more, making this technology a potential game-changer for the industry.
Commercial progress
Google bets on super-hot rock
Quaise Energy, a company working on super-hot rock geothermal energy, has signed Google as a customer.
The tech giant will pay over $500 million for 50 megawatts of power from Quaise's project in central Oregon.
This deal highlights the commercial viability of this innovative technology and Google's strategy to invest early in potential suppliers.
Technological advancements
Innovative drilling techniques
Mazama Energy has developed a way to keep its drill bits cool while accessing super-hot rocks.
The company uses carbon dioxide instead of water-based drilling "mud" to keep the bit cool.
At extreme depths and temperatures, this CO2 turns supercritical, allowing it to hold significant amounts of energy.
XGS Energy also received a grant from the Department of Energy to improve reliability at depths where super-hot rock exists.
Financial support
Investor interest in the technology
Investors are optimistic about the potential of super-hot rock geothermal technology.
Quaise has raised over $270 million from investors including Prelude Ventures and Collaborative Fund, with Vinod Khosla as an angel investor.
Mazama has also raised $171 million from investors such as Khosla Ventures and Bill Gates.
This financial backing show a strong belief in the future success of this innovative energy source.