Stellantis won't take part in motorsports anymore: Report
What's the story
Stellantis, the parent company of several automotive brands, is reportedly planning to stop investing in its motorsport activities. The decision will affect Peugeot's Le Mans program as well as Vauxhall/Opel and Citroen Formula E teams. The news was reported by French newspaper Le Figaro. An official announcement from Stellantis Motorsport is expected on Monday.
Financial impact
Stellantis Motorsport costs the company around €300M a year
Stellantis Motorsport costs the company around €300 million a year.
The decision to shut down these operations is expected to improve Stellantis's financial situation in Europe, where it reported a loss of €311 million in the three months ending September.
CEO Antonio Filosa acknowledged the challenges posed by Chinese competition and a tough pricing environment during the company's third-quarter earnings call.
Program suspension
Peugeot's Le Mans hypercar program will be hit
The decision will also end the Peugeot 9X8 hypercar program competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), including Le Mans.
The hypercar was launched in 2022 and had yet to win a race.
Further, Opel's entry into Formula E, announced earlier this year after signing a four-year deal to compete with new Gen4 cars, will also be affected by this decision.
Additional impacts
Other affected programs include Citroen in Formula E and Lancia
Citroen, which took over Maserati's Formula E team in 2025, will also be affected by Stellantis's decision.
The team is run by MSG Racing and is likely to continue with a new sponsor.
Further, Lancia's return to the World Rally Championship with the Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale has also been impacted. The Lancia Corse HF team started in WRC2 this year and has already recorded wins.