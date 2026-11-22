On Day 2, the film earned ₹12.15 crore from its Tamil version across 3,768 shows. The Telugu version added ₹3.6 crore through 1,645 shows, and the Hindi version contributed ₹50 lakh from 1,075 shows.

Together, these three versions accounted for the day's domestic net collection of ₹16.25 crore.

The film's overall occupancy stood at 42.3% on Saturday compared to 45.6% on its opening day.