Dhanush's 'O.M' sees big drop; global gross crosses ₹60cr
What's the story
The Tamil film O.M: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, experienced a decline in its second-day box office earnings. The movie collected ₹16.25 crore across 6,488 shows on Saturday (Day 2), according to Sacnilk's box office tracking data. This was a 10.2% decrease from Friday's (Day 1) earnings of ₹18.1 crore from 6,628 shows and an occupancy rate of 45.6%.
Regional earnings
Breakdown of film's Day 2 collections in India
On Day 2, the film earned ₹12.15 crore from its Tamil version across 3,768 shows. The Telugu version added ₹3.6 crore through 1,645 shows, and the Hindi version contributed ₹50 lakh from 1,075 shows.
Together, these three versions accounted for the day's domestic net collection of ₹16.25 crore.
The film's overall occupancy stood at 42.3% on Saturday compared to 45.6% on its opening day.
Worldwide gross
'O.M: Operation Mole' rakes in ₹60.9 crore globally
The film's second-day domestic gross was ₹17.9 crore, taking its combined India gross for the opening two days to ₹38.9 crore.
The international market also contributed to the film's box office performance, with O.M: Operation Mole collecting ₹10 crore overseas on Saturday, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹22 crore.
This pushed the worldwide gross collection to ₹60.9 crore in just two days of its release!
Box office comparison
How does 'O.M' fare against 'Amaran'?
The latest figures also invite a comparison with director Rajkumar Periasamy's previous film, Amaran.
The 2024 release earned ₹19.15 crore in India net collections on its second day, Friday, November 1, 2024. Its domestic gross stood at ₹22.16 crore after a 10.5% decline from its opening-day net collection of ₹21.4 crore.
Compared to this, O.M: Operation Mole has registered lower second-day domestic and worldwide collections despite being a star-studded affair!