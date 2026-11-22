Ferrari's 296 Challenge Stradale is a road car for racers
What's the story
Ferrari has unveiled its latest model, the 296 Challenge Stradale, a track-focused road car. The new model is a departure from the standard 296GTB as it ditches the hybrid system for an enthusiast-focused driving experience. The CS borrows more from the upcoming 296 Challenge Evo race car than its predecessor did, making it a unique addition to Ferrari's lineup.
Specifications
The car is powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine
The 296 CS is powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine that produces an impressive 670hp.
This is a significant drop from the standard 296GTB's power output, but Ferrari claims that the removal of the hybrid system has helped reduce weight by about 149kg.
The car also features several aerodynamic elements like a carbon-fiber rear wing, adjustable front splitter, and vented hood for improved performance.
Design enhancements
The car generates an impressive 617kg of downforce
The 296 CS comes with a smoothed underbody to improve airflow to the rear diffuser and generate more downforce.
At 250km/h, all these aerodynamic elements combined create an impressive 617kg of downforce.
The car also features a new suspension system derived from the 296 Challenge Evo for improved rebound response and reduced body roll.
Cabin details
Its interior features carbon-fiber door panels for weight-saving
The interior of the 296 Challenge Stradale is similar to that of the 296 Speciale.
It comes with climate control and a stereo, but carbon-fiber door panels and absence of armrests/storage pockets show its weight-saving mission.
Ferrari has made it clear that this model isn't a replacement for the 296 Speciale and will not affect its customer base as they are meant for different buyers.
Market launch
The car will go on sale in Q3 of 2027
The 296 Challenge Stradale is expected to go on sale in the US in Q3 of 2027, with a price tag of around $307,000.
Unlike other models, production numbers for this non-Speciale variant aren't limited.
This gives customers a unique chance to own a special new Ferrari without having to own one already.