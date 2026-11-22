Why China plans to tighten measurement of AI tokens
What's the story
China's National Data Administration has announced plans to enhance standards for measuring and billing artificial intelligence (AI) tokens. The move comes as an industrial ecosystem for token production services, including "token factories," is starting to emerge. These factories convert computing power rental, model supply, and data capabilities into token production services.
Token significance
AI tokens are basic units of data
AI tokens are the basic units of data, including text, audio, and video that AI models process.
Liu Liehong, Director of the National Data Administration, said these tokens are driving new service delivery models.
High-quality datasets can be transformed through model training and inference into measurable and deliverable intelligent services.
Service enhancement
National Data Administration's plans
The National Data Administration has also announced plans to expand applications for token services and improve standards.
The agency is also working on preventing low-quality duplication in this fast-growing industry.
This comes as tech firms are looking at countries like China, parts of Europe, and Latin America for more computing power resources.