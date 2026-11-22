You can't take screenshots of your Signal chats anymore
What's the story
Signal, the secure messaging app, has announced a new feature to limit users' ability to take screenshots. The move comes as a response to what President Meredith Whittaker calls the "existential threat" of operating systems with agentic AI capabilities. Whittaker said that by allowing these AI agents to "scan" information on users' screens, platforms like Windows, Android, and macOS/iOS are compromising Signal's ability to ensure privacy independently.
Data security concerns
OS-level AI agents accessing user data
Whittaker stressed that these OS-level AI agents are capturing, storing, and making sensitive user data accessible.
She said, "Now, in service of AI agentic capabilities, your sensitive data is being captured, stored, and made accessible to whatever local database or remote server an OS-level AI agent is using at that moment."
This process takes place outside Signal's control once the data has been captured and threatens the privacy of everyone involved in a conversation.
Feature expansion
Signal blocks screenshots on Android and iOS
To combat these risks, Signal had already disabled screenshots by default on its Windows app.
Now, the company is extending this protection to Android and iOS as well.
However, users have the option to disable this setting if they want.
Whittaker warned that doing so would "break our privacy guarantees."
She also admitted that this is an "incomplete" solution as it doesn't tackle other, more covert ways AI agents could access application data.
Call for action
Signal calls for OS providers to give developers more transparency
Signal has also called on OS providers like Apple, Alphabet's Google, and Microsoft to give app developers more concrete ways to block AI agents from accessing sensitive data.
The company has also asked these tech giants for more transparency about how their agents work.
This way, developers can understand what data these bots are accessing and adjust their systems accordingly.
Privacy measures
New settings to block screenshot access on phones
To keep AI agents from scanning Signal messages, the service is rolling out new settings that block screenshot access on phones and enable those restrictions by default.
Users will see pop-up windows giving them options to disable the blocks when Signal detects screenshot attempts or efforts by an AI assistant to access the screen, depending on their device.