Dhanush's 'O.M' debuts with a decent ₹32cr
What's the story
Dhanush's latest action thriller, O.M: Operation Mole, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has opened with a decent collection of over ₹15cr at the box office. The film was released in theaters on Friday and reportedly earned ₹17.7cr across 6,628 shows on its first day. However, it couldn't surpass the opening day collection of Suriya's action comedy Scene.
Collection details
'O.M' minted ₹31.55cr globally on Day 1
The majority of O.M's earnings came from its Tamil version, which contributed ₹13.35cr from 4,023 shows.
The Telugu version added ₹4cr from 1,615 shows, while the Hindi version made a smaller contribution of ₹40L across 990 shows.
In terms of gross earnings in India, the film reportedly earned ₹20.55cr and an additional ₹11cr overseas for a total worldwide collection of ₹31.55cr on its opening day.
Comparison
How does 'O.M' fare against 'Scene'
In comparison, Suriya's Scene collected a net ₹19.15cr from 6,167 shows on its opening day.
The Tamil version of the film added ₹16.15cr from 4,878 shows, while the Telugu version contributed ₹3cr across 1,289 shows.
It further grossed ₹22.25cr in India and minted an additional ₹17.75cr overseas for a total worldwide collection of ₹40cr on its first day.
Director's praise
Earlier, Dhanush praised director
At the audio launch event of O.M, Dhanush had earlier praised director Periasamy.
He described the film as a "multi-hero" project and spoke highly of Periasamy's confidence in his script and ability to deliver what fans want.
The actor also shared an anecdote about initially questioning the necessity of a particular song in the film but ultimately respecting Periasamy's vision for it.
O.M also stars Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, and Renu.