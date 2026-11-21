The majority of O.M's earnings came from its Tamil version, which contributed ₹13.35cr from 4,023 shows.

The Telugu version added ₹4cr from 1,615 shows, while the Hindi version made a smaller contribution of ₹40L across 990 shows.

In terms of gross earnings in India, the film reportedly earned ₹20.55cr and an additional ₹11cr overseas for a total worldwide collection of ₹31.55cr on its opening day.