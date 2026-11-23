'Welcome to Singularity': Musk says superintelligence has arrived
What's the story
Elon Musk has declared that the world has entered a phase of technological singularity. This is a much-debated concept in science and technology circles. In a post on X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said, "Unequivocal super intelligence has arrived. Welcome to the Singularity." Singularity refers to a hypothetical point in time when artificial intelligence (AI) advances so rapidly that it becomes uncontrollable or unpredictable by humans.
Tech consensus
Singularity's historical context and modern interpretation
Musk's assertion is in line with other tech leaders who believe we have reached this pivotal moment.
The prediction was first described by I. J. Good in 1965 and later popularized by Vernor Vinge in 1993.
However, Musk and others now argue that advancements in AI have created a self-reinforcing cycle where machines are helping to create their own more advanced versions, accelerating research and technological progress.
Ongoing debate
Skepticism about superintelligence
Despite Musk's claim, many researchers remain skeptical about the singularity's arrival. They point out that AI systems still face limitations in computing power and energy.
In response to Musk, AI scientist Yann LeCun mocked claims of "superintelligence," pointing out that AI still lacks Level-5 self-driving, a skill teenagers learn in 20 hours.
He said, "We don't have robots that can come close to doing what an 8-year-old can do with no prior training. That's a rather strange kind of superintelligence."