Leitch was first reported to be in talks for the upcoming project in January 2025.

He is known for films like John Wick, The Fall Guy, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2.

He will take over the franchise's main series from Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original 2001 Ocean's Eleven and its sequels: 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen.

Warner Bros. has not yet announced a production start date or release date for the upcoming movie.