What's delaying 'Ocean's 14'?
What's the story
The much-anticipated return of Danny Ocean and his crew in Ocean's 14 is facing a major hurdle. Director David Leitch has revealed that reuniting the star-studded cast remains complicated, despite having a "great script." Speaking to People at the New York premiere of his latest film How to Rob a Bank, he said, "I think it's always been about getting all those people together, and their schedules are always the issue."
Script details
Leitch praised the script for 'Ocean's 14'
Leitch also praised the script for Ocean's 14, saying, "There's a great script, and I think everybody's excited about moving it forward."
The screenplay was credited to George Clooney and his producing partner Grant Heslov.
In October 2025, Clooney revealed to E! News that Warner Bros. had approved the budget and was keen on bringing back several of the franchise's biggest names.
Cast reunion
Production was initially set to begin in January 2026
The original franchise's biggest stars are expected to reprise their roles in Ocean's 14.
Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Clooney, and Don Cheadle are likely to return.
Andy Garcia has already confirmed his participation as casino mogul Terry Benedict.
However, production was initially scheduled for January 2026 but has been delayed due to potential scheduling conflicts with Pitt, particularly The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.
Director transition
More about Leitch and his filmography
Leitch was first reported to be in talks for the upcoming project in January 2025.
He is known for films like John Wick, The Fall Guy, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2.
He will take over the franchise's main series from Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original 2001 Ocean's Eleven and its sequels: 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen.
Warner Bros. has not yet announced a production start date or release date for the upcoming movie.
Prequel news
Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper is developing an 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel
In addition to Ocean's 14, another film in the franchise is also in development.
Earlier this year at CinemaCon, Bradley Cooper confirmed he will write, direct, produce and star in an Ocean's Eleven prequel.
Margot Robbie has been confirmed as the star for this project, while Wagner Moura is reportedly in talks for a role.