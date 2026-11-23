In a statement issued on Monday, Bisleri said the matter related to a batch produced in September 2025 at its Goa facility and maintained that subsequent independent testing found bromate levels within the prescribed limits.

The company claimed that five out of six samples collected by the FSSAI met applicable standards.

The sixth sample was found to have bromate levels above the prescribed limit.

After an appeal, a referral laboratory found bromate within limits but flagged polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).