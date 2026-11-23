After Bisleri controversy, government to test packaged drinking water brands
What's the story
The Indian government has decided to conduct nationwide tests on packaged drinking water brands after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) declared a sample of Bisleri's water unsafe, a source told Reuters. According to the regulator, the sample was initially found to be non-compliant with prescribed bromate limits. However, subsequent tests confirmed that Bisleri's samples complied with food safety regulations. The FSSAI had also recalled batches of Bisleri's packaged water that were found unsafe.
Compliance confirmed
What do we know about Bisleri controversy
In a statement issued on Monday, Bisleri said the matter related to a batch produced in September 2025 at its Goa facility and maintained that subsequent independent testing found bromate levels within the prescribed limits.
The company claimed that five out of six samples collected by the FSSAI met applicable standards.
The sixth sample was found to have bromate levels above the prescribed limit.
After an appeal, a referral laboratory found bromate within limits but flagged polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).
Independent confirmation
Referral laboratory found bromate within limits
Bisleri said it conducted an independent test at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which also found bromate within the prescribed limit.
The company submitted these results to the FSSAI in February 2026 and received no further communication. This led Bisleri to believe that the matter was resolved.
The company reiterated its commitment to drinking water safety and stringent quality controls. "Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls," Bisleri said in a statement.
Batch recall
FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri
On Sunday, the FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample of its packaged drinking water was found unsafe for consumption during testing.
FSSAI said the sample was found non-compliant with prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Following an appeal by Bisleri, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for further examination. The laboratory also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), FSSAI said.
Others
FSSAI's intensified enforcement efforts against major brands
The FSSAI's action comes as part of its intensified enforcement efforts against major brands this year, including legal action against Nestlé over substandard baby food sample in September.
FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against several other companies, including Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd, Mimansa Industries and Asha Confectionery. It also suspended the licenses of Urmi Lifesciences LLP and Gaur Ayurvedic Store for failing to comply with rules and regulations.