Security tightened at Madurai hill ahead of lamp lighting ritual
What's the story
Security has been tightened in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival, where a ceremonial lamp will be lit on a stone pillar (deepathoon) atop Thiruparankundram hill near the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple and the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. District collector Nishanth Krishna imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS across Madurai district after police warned of a possible "breach" of public tranquility during the festival.
Twitter Post
Security arrangements tightened
#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Security arrangements are tightened with police personnel deployed along the hill pathway from the Dargah to the Deepam Pillar during the Karthigai Deepam festival celebrations. pic.twitter.com/0V1q3Mccjk— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026
Security measures
'Red zone' declared
Around 5,000 police personnel, including 10 superintendents of police, over 50 Deputy SPs, and 132 Inspectors have been deployed at Thirupparankundram for the festival.
The prohibitory orders will be in effect from 9:00pm on Monday until 10:00am on November 25 unless revoked earlier.
Madurai city police have also declared the area a 'Red Zone,' banning drones or unmanned aerial vehicles from flying over Thirupparankundram Hill during the festival.
Legal developments
Supreme Court clears way for Karthigai Deepam festival
The Supreme Court recently allowed the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at this year's festival as a one-time measure.
The court stayed parts of a Madras High Court judgment from January 6, clarifying that its permission wouldn't create a customary right for future rituals at the site.
It said that worship at the customary sites and lawful access to the Dargah and mosque must continue undisturbed.
Political fallout
Criticism of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam government
The Tamil Nadu government has since sought a review of this judgment, which state BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran criticized as "anti-Hindu."
DMK leader and the state assembly's Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin slammed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for not defending the case effectively.
AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan condemned the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam government for "appeasing one section."
Congress MP Manickam Tagore defended the government's move as an effort to maintain communal harmony in Tamil Nadu.