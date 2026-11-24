Around 5,000 police personnel, including 10 superintendents of police, over 50 Deputy SPs, and 132 Inspectors have been deployed at Thirupparankundram for the festival.

The prohibitory orders will be in effect from 9:00pm on Monday until 10:00am on November 25 unless revoked earlier.

Madurai city police have also declared the area a 'Red Zone,' banning drones or unmanned aerial vehicles from flying over Thirupparankundram Hill during the festival.