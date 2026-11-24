The Gaden Phodrang is the official office of the Dalai Lama and was registered as a private trust in 2011. This was after the Tibetan spiritual leader voluntarily transferred political power to democratically elected Tibetan leadership.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) allotted the bungalow to the Dalai Lama after it approached the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) last year for a government residence without specifying an occupant.