Dalai Lama allotted bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi
What's the story
The central government has allotted a bungalow to the Dalai Lama in Lutyens's Delhi, just three kilometers from the seat of power. The bungalow, located at 20 Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, has been renovated over the past few months. A nameplate reading "Gaden Phodrang,' the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, was seen at its entry gate, with construction debris lying outside, according to Indian Express.
Trust establishment
What is Gaden Phodrang?
The Gaden Phodrang is the official office of the Dalai Lama and was registered as a private trust in 2011. This was after the Tibetan spiritual leader voluntarily transferred political power to democratically elected Tibetan leadership.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) allotted the bungalow to the Dalai Lama after it approached the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) last year for a government residence without specifying an occupant.
Security enhancements
MEA took over Type 7 bungalow in October 2025
The MoHUA later transferred the Type 7 bungalow to MEA for operational purposes in October 2025.
This July, The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) issued a tender for ₹34.94 lakh for security arrangements, including infrastructure improvements such as installing porta cabins, strengthening the outer boundary wall, installing barbed wire fencing, and strengthening the gate.
The Gaden Phodrang Trust is responsible for identifying and educating future Dalai Lamas according to Tibetan Buddhist traditions.
Community support
Trust's role in Dalai Lama succession
Apart from its spiritual responsibilities, the Gaden Phodrang Trust also supports His "Holiness's four core commitments: promoting human values, fostering interfaith harmony, preserving Tibetan culture and identity, protecting the environment, and encouraging a deeper appreciation of ancient Indian wisdom."
The Gaden Phodrang was registered as a private trust under the Indian Registration Act of 1908.