Billy Ray calls himself 'proudest dad' amid Miley Cyrus's wedding
What's the story
Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of pop sensation Miley Cyrus, recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter on Instagram. The post was in celebration of her recent wedding to Maxx Morando. "My little girl married the love of her life! I can't describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love," wrote Cyrus.
Family unity
'Two of you kids are a match made in heaven'
Cyrus further expressed his pride in Miley, writing, "@miley words can't begin to express how proud you make me every day...I'm the proudest dad alive!!"
"@mmaxxm I'm so honored to welcome you to the family!"
"The two of you kids are a match made in heaven...Happy, happy birthday, Miley - I can't wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!"
The post was shared on Monday (local time), coinciding with Miley's 34th birthday.
Wedding highlights
The post was accompanied by a series of photographs
The Instagram post featured nine photographs from the wedding festivities.
The first photo was a black-and-white image of Cyrus and Miley sharing a father-daughter dance at the reception.
Other images captured emotional moments, including Miley smiling through happy tears as Morando read his vows at the altar.
The carousel also included pictures of Cyrus with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son Damian, 24.
Wedding attire
Miley and Morando tied the knot on November 21
Miley and Morando exchanged vows in Palm Springs, California, on November 21.
For the ceremony, Miley wore a long-sleeve silk Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello and silk pumps.
She shared pictures from the day on Instagram with the caption "M + M 11.21.26."
The couple met on a blind date, sparked dating rumors in December 2021, and confirmed their relationship in 2022.
They got engaged in December 2025.
Family reconciliation
Miley and Cyrus's estrangement and subsequent reconciliation
This post comes after Miley and Cyrus's public estrangement.
Tension grew as Miley sided with her mother after her parents' 2022 divorce, skipped her father's 2023 wedding to Firerose, and left him out of her 2024 Grammy speech.
However, they reconciled in 2025, reuniting for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special and now celebrating together at Miley's wedding.