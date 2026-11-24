Cyrus further expressed his pride in Miley, writing, "@miley words can't begin to express how proud you make me every day...I'm the proudest dad alive!!"

"@mmaxxm I'm so honored to welcome you to the family!"

"The two of you kids are a match made in heaven...Happy, happy birthday, Miley - I can't wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!"

The post was shared on Monday (local time), coinciding with Miley's 34th birthday.