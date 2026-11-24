Musk's Grok faces fresh lawsuits over AI-generated sexual images
What's the story
Oregon and Virginia have filed separate lawsuits against SpaceX, alleging violations of state consumer protection laws. The lawsuits, filed by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones on Monday, accuse the company of ignoring industry-standard safeguards and misleading users about the safety of its X social media platform and Grok AI features.
Accusations
Virginia lawsuit accuses Musk of prioritizing profits over safety
The Virginia lawsuit alleges that Elon Musk ignored rising concerns about AI-generated sexualized deepfakes and "instead saw a market opportunity for more profits."
It describes the weak safeguards around Grok as "not a failure but a feature."
Jones said in a press statement, "Companies that deploy powerful tools don't get to ignore consumer safety and call it innovation."
Tool controversy
Lawsuits highlight dangers of AI-generated sexualized content
The lawsuits mainly focus on Grok Imagine, a tool that lets users of Grok and X create images and videos.
In August 2025, xAI (now merged with SpaceX) launched a "spicy" mode for Grok Imagine that produced sexualized content, including nude deepfakes of celebrities.
In January 2026, Grok got a feature enabling X users to edit any image without the original poster's consent, leading to an influx of non-consensual sexualized deepfakes on the platform.
Defense
X claims users deliberately violated terms of service
In response to the lawsuits, the X Safety team said that users who tried to use Grok Imagine for generating explicit content involving minors did so by deliberately violating their Terms of Service.
They added that when some bad actors found ways to misuse Grok Imagine earlier this year, they acted promptly to tighten its protections.
Legal action
Lawsuits seeking financial damages from SpaceX
The lawsuits from Oregon and Virginia are seeking financial damages from SpaceX. The allegations highlight the potential harm of AI-generated images of children and other people without their consent.
Both states have argued that the company's actions could violate consumer protection laws, with Virginia citing its Consumer Protection Act and Oregon referencing its Unlawful Trade Practices Act.