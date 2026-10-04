Irani Trophy: Mukesh Kumar stars as ROI beat J&K

Batting first, ROI racked up 237, thanks to half-centuries from Shikhar Mohan and Smaran Ravichandran.

In response, J&K took a slender lead by scoring 278. Skipper Paras Dogra (75) led from the front, while Lone Nasir Muzaffar scored a fine 64 at No. 10. Mukesh Choudhary took a fifer for ROI.

In the second innings, ROI were down to 131/5, but Smaran Ravichandran's brilliant 135 bolstered them. He was well supported by Sanat Sangwan (55).

J&K perished for 111 on Day 3, with Mukesh Kumar taking 6/33.