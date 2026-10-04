Irani Trophy: Mukesh Kumar stars as ROI beat J&K
What's the story
Rest of India (ROI) clinched the prestigious Irani Trophy after a dominant performance against Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in Srinagar. The match concluded on the fourth day, with RoI setting a target of 279 runs for J&K. However, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions were bundled out for just 111, handing RoI a massive victory by 167 runs. Mukesh Kumar was the star performer with a six-fer, while Akash Deep took three wickets.
Match details
How the match panned out
Batting first, ROI racked up 237, thanks to half-centuries from Shikhar Mohan and Smaran Ravichandran.
In response, J&K took a slender lead by scoring 278. Skipper Paras Dogra (75) led from the front, while Lone Nasir Muzaffar scored a fine 64 at No. 10. Mukesh Choudhary took a fifer for ROI.
In the second innings, ROI were down to 131/5, but Smaran Ravichandran's brilliant 135 bolstered them. He was well supported by Sanat Sangwan (55).
J&K perished for 111 on Day 3, with Mukesh Kumar taking 6/33.
Collapse
Mukesh Kumar's sensational spell
In the chase of 279 runs, J&K's openers Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria gave them a solid start with a 54-run partnership. However, Akash Deep broke the stand by trapping Iqbal leg before.
Mukesh then dismissed Shubham Pundir and captain Paras Dogra in the same over, leaving J&K reeling at 65/3.
J&K's Abdul Samad and Khajuria tried to stabilize the innings for a while. However, Akash Deep dismissed Khajuria, triggering another collapse.
Downfall
J&K collapse in chase
J&K went from 89/4 to 111 all out in no time, with Mukesh running through their middle order. He picked up the last three wickets in the same over (29th).
In just 28.4 overs, J&K's chase was wrapped up, handing RoI a massive victory by 167 runs.
Mukesh shone with figures of 2/84 and 6/33 in the match.
Numbers
A look at Mukesh's numbers
According to Cricinfo, this was Mukesh's 11th five-wicket haul in First-Class. The Indian seamer fell short of emulating his career-best innings returns (6/32).
In 62 red-ball games, the right-arm pacer has taken 242 wickets at an average of 21.82. This includes a match haul of 10 wickets.
Mukesh has also taken seven wickets from three Tests at 25.57.
Numbers
A look at other takeaways
Ravichandran Smaran, who scored 68 and 135, now has 12 fifty-plus scores in red-ball cricket. He averages an incredible 72.76.
Akash Deep, who represented India last year, generated decent bowling speed throughout the match. He claimed 3/43 and 3/25.
In the first innings, Mukesh Choudhary took a fifer, his second in FC cricket.
ROI skipper Rishabh Pant fell for 10 and 8 in the two innings.
Information
ROI's 31st Irani Trophy title
As per Cricinfo, ROI claimed their 31st Irani Trophy title. This was also their third title in the last five seasons. The Irani Cup is a prestigious one-off red-ball annual match between the current Ranji Trophy champions and a Rest of India side.