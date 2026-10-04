Former sarpanch shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Ludhiana
What's the story
Navjeet Singh Neetu, a former sarpanch of village Mannewal, was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists near Ladhowal Bypass in Ludhiana on Saturday evening. According to The Times of India, the incident occurred when he was driving his car, a Toyota Innova, back home to Krishna Nagar. Reportedly, Neetu had visited his land in Mannewal as part of his daily routine before the attack.
Attack details
Attackers fired nearly 10 bullets at Neetu's car
The motorcycle-borne attackers fired nearly 10 bullets at Neetu's car.
The entire incident was captured on the car's dashcam, which has been seized by the police.
Despite being rushed to a hospital, Neetu succumbed to his injuries.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) West Jatinderpal Singh confirmed that Neetu was traveling alone when he was attacked by bikers who shot at him multiple times.
Ongoing investigation
Police probing incident, land dispute suspected motive
The police are currently investigating the incident and have seized the dashcam footage from Neetu's car.
They are also in the process of recording statements from his family members before lodging a formal FIR.
A land dispute is being suspected as a possible motive behind this attack on the former sarpanch.
Rising violence
Series of attacks on local political figures in Punjab
This incident comes in the wake of a series of attacks on local political figures in Punjab.
Just days before this attack, Navdeep Singh, husband of a Shiromani Akali Dal sarpanch in Tarn Taran district's Gaggo Buha village, was shot dead.
In February, Tarn Taran sarpanch Harbinder Sandhu was also killed during a wedding function.
The police are now probing the circumstances surrounding Singh's killing, including the identity of the attackers and the motive behind the shooting.