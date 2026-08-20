'Toxic': Yash starrer's English trailer teases violent crime saga
What's the story
The English trailer of Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was released on Wednesday night. The action thriller, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set in a fictionalized Goa during the last days of Portuguese colonial rule and revolves around power, betrayal, and personal consequence. It will be released on August 26 in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Character details
Yash plays a charming yet dangerous gangster
In the extended trailer, Yash plays a fearless gangster who is charming but dangerous.
He is caught in a violent fight between several crime bosses fighting to control a powerful criminal empire.
The trailer also hints at betrayal and revenge, with Yash's character appearing to be a womanizer, with several women becoming part of his story.
One of the biggest surprises is Yash's possible double role as both father and son.
Supporting cast
See the rest of the cast
The trailer also gives glimpses of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
All five actors appear to have pivotal roles in the film.
Meanwhile, the movie was shot in both English and Kannada simultaneously.
It will be released in North American theaters in English and Kannada, with additional dubbed versions available.