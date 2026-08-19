'Toxic': Yash starrer gets 18-rating in UK for violence
What's the story
Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been awarded an 18 certificate by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). This means that the action thriller is not suitable for viewers under 18. The BBFC has given it a 5/5 rating for violence and injury detail, suggesting that the film is packed with intense violent scenes, confirmed Variety India.
Certification details
'Toxic' got an A certificate in India
The UK classification came soon after Toxic passed its certification process in India.
The film has been given an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which means it can only be screened for adult audiences in India.
This certification has led to comparisons with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, another recent Indian action film known for its graphic violence.
Film details
What is the film about?
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s.
The film explores a gangster world that exists beneath the surface of this coastal paradise.
It is described as an action thriller centered on power, crime, and family, with a father-son relationship forming part of its larger narrative.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of the film
Yash not only stars in Toxic but is also credited as a writer and producer.
The film's ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi.
Toxic has seen multiple release date changes; it was initially set for March 19, 2026, but later pushed to June 4.
Now it will be released worldwide on August 26.