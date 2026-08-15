'Toxic': Yash reacts to backlash over intimate scenes

When asked about the criticism, Yash said in Hindi, "Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh (I haven't even kissed, as you may have noticed)."

He added that there is a certain line that creators understand and have to shoot aesthetically.

"You have to shoot in an aesthetic way aur baad me jo vicerally lagta hain na, that is the impact of cinema. Woh ek creator ka voice hota hain."