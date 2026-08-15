'Toxic': Yash reacts to backlash over intimate scenes
What's the story
The upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been under fire for its portrayal of women and alleged "vulgar" content. The teaser and the song Tabaahi, featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, sparked severe criticism online. Now, Yash has finally responded to the backlash on Aap Ki Adalat. He underlined the film's treatment of sensitive themes, stressing that its intent goes beyond sensationalism.
Actor's response
Is 'Toxic' vulgar? Yash responds
When asked about the criticism, Yash said in Hindi, "Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh (I haven't even kissed, as you may have noticed)."
He added that there is a certain line that creators understand and have to shoot aesthetically.
"You have to shoot in an aesthetic way aur baad me jo vicerally lagta hain na, that is the impact of cinema. Woh ek creator ka voice hota hain."
Film's intent
The film's vision and intent
Yash further explained that Toxic was made with a specific intent, and emotions played an important role. He said audiences would understand the filmmaker's vision better after watching the film.
"Toxic is for Gen-Zs. It's for the conversations you guys are having, what problems you guys have with the seniors."
"Us generation ke baarein me aap log jo questions puchte ho usme kya galti hain, kyun aisa fixed rules hai, kyun aisa hi karna chahiye."
Release date
All about 'Toxic'
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is a gangster drama featuring Yash in a double role.
The film also stars Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Rukmini Vasanth.
It will be released on August 26 in Kannada and English.
The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens in March but got delayed due to tensions in the Middle East.
It was later postponed to June before finally being confirmed for August 26.