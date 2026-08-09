'Toxic': Yash defends Kiara amid trolling over intimate scenes
What's the story
Yash, who stars alongside Kiara Advani in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has defended his co-star from the backlash over her intimate scenes. Speaking at the trailer launch event in Bengaluru on Saturday, he praised Advani's dedication to her role and urged her to ignore any negativity. "Whatever you believe in, you should do, and people will celebrate," he said.
Actor's praise
Yash praises Advani, asks her to ignore negativity
Yash said, "The kind of role you have performed in this is just a glimpse in trailer. I have seen you...work so hard."
"Kiara was so down-to-earth; she dedicated herself and surrendered to this vision in the way she has performed."
He added, "And what you have to go through as an actor unfortunately, don't care (about it). Whatever you believe in, you should do, and people will celebrate, people will appreciate."
"We are a little ahead of times."
Cast assurance
Yash promises 'Toxic' cast will be seen differently after film
Yash, who is also a co-writer and co-producer on Toxic, assured the entire cast that their work on the film would change how audiences perceive them.
"I promise every actor in Toxic that after this movie, they will be seen differently. I want to say sorry that we really pushed you guys," he said.
Personal gratitude
Yash thanked his wife Radhika Pandit for her support
Yash also took a moment to thank his wife, actor Radhika Pandit, for her support during the demanding process of making Toxic.
"I want to thank my wife. It's not easy to be associated with me in any way. I am a difficult person to be with," he said.
The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26 and also stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
It's directed by Geetu Mohandas.