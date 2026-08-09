'Toxic': Yash defends Kiara amid trolling over intimate scenes

Yash said, "The kind of role you have performed in this is just a glimpse in trailer. I have seen you...work so hard."

"Kiara was so down-to-earth; she dedicated herself and surrendered to this vision in the way she has performed."

He added, "And what you have to go through as an actor unfortunately, don't care (about it). Whatever you believe in, you should do, and people will celebrate, people will appreciate."

"We are a little ahead of times."