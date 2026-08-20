Google offers college students free access to Gemini AI
What's the story
Google is offering a year's free access to its premium artificial intelligence (AI) service, Google AI Pro, for eligible college students in the US. The offer comes as part of the tech giant's effort to support students with advanced digital tools for their academic needs. Normally priced at $19.99/month, Google AI Pro provides enhanced features like higher usage limits in Gemini and access to Gemini Spark, among others.
Service benefits
AI Pro offers enhanced features
Google AI Pro not only provides higher usage limits in Gemini but also access to Gemini Spark.
The service is integrated into various Google apps like Gmail and Google Docs, giving students a seamless experience across platforms.
Plus, it offers a whopping 5TB of storage space, making it an ideal choice for students who need to store and manage large amounts of data for their studies.
Global offer
International students can access Google AI Plus
The offer isn't just limited to US students. College students outside the US can avail a year's free access to Google AI Plus, which includes Gemini Omni and 4x higher usage limits in Gemini.
However, this version comes with a smaller storage limit of 400GB.
This way, Google ensures that all eligible college students around the world can benefit from its advanced AI tools for their academic needs.
Discounted bundle
Discounted bundle with YouTube Premium
In addition to the free access, Google is also offering a discounted bundle of Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium for college students in the US.
The bundle costs $8.99/month, which is a whopping 70% off the regular price.
Students can subscribe to this deal for up to four years, but they need to verify their student status through SheerID first.
New features
Gemini's dedicated student hub
Google has also launched a student hub in Gemini, complete with study notebooks, diagnostic quizzes, and study plans.
The new features are aimed at helping students organize their coursework and master complex subjects.
Notebooks from Gemini Notebook or the Gemini app will automatically appear in Search.
This feature is being rolled out to over 180 countries in the coming days.
Enhanced search
Generative UIs in Google Search
Google Search can now create custom tools and simulations for complicated concepts, along with practice quizzes for various exams.
The generative UIs are available globally in AI Mode and will be added to AI Overviews over the coming weeks.
Students can also use Lens in Search to get an interactive learning experience for breaking down tough problems by taking a photo of what they're working on.
Subscription details
How to get started?
Students can sign up for a free AI plan on Google's website until December 31, 2026.
After the free subscription period, Google will charge $19.99/month for AI Pro unless canceled, and $4.99/month (or local currency equivalent) for AI Plus.
To qualify, students must be 18 years or older with a personal Google Account and verify their status using a valid school email address when prompted.