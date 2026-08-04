After 'Michael,' Jaafar Jackson will lead action thriller 'Supermax'
What's the story
Jaafar Jackson, who recently won acclaim for his role as his uncle Michael Jackson in the biopic Michael, has joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax's upcoming action thriller Supermax. He will star alongside Hollywood A-listers Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb. The details of his role are under wraps, but it is said to be crucial to the film's central plot about two FBI agents investigating a murder inside a maximum-security prison.
Production details
Production details and distribution rights
David Gordon Green will direct Supermax, with a screenplay by David Weil and David J Rosen, per Deadline.
The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing the film alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach for Westbrook Studios.
CAA Media Finance brokered the deal between Miramax and Amazon MGM, which is finalizing worldwide distribution rights.
The film is expected to stream on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Career highlight
Jackson's praised role as Michael
Jackson's performance in Michael was widely praised, with critics noting his physical and vocal resemblance to the King of Pop.
The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, chronicles MJ's rise from his early years with the Jackson 5 to his emergence as a global solo star.
It became the highest-grossing biographical film of all time, surpassing $1 billion in worldwide earnings.
It's likely to have a sequel.